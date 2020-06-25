(Bloomberg) -- WWE announcer Renee Young said she has tested positive for Covid-19 as cases in the U.S. continue to rise.

The development comes as World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., the sports entertainment company that has continued to produce pro wrestling TV shows throughout the coronavirus pandemic at a Florida location, grapples with rising positive cases both among its employees and talent, as well as in the state where it set up production.

WWE, in a statement to multiple media outlets, said it “will continue Covid-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.