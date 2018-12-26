Wynn Accuses Genting of Copying Its Looks for Las Vegas Project

(Bloomberg) -- Genting Group’s $4 billion foray in the heart of American gambling was met with a lawsuit by Wynn Resorts Ltd., which says the competitor’s yet-to-open property in Las Vegas looks too similar to its own marquee properties.

The design of Genting’s Resorts World Las Vegas, directly across the street from Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, is "substantially and confusingly similar" -- including a concave facade and horizontal banding above and between the lines of glass panes, according to the trademark infringement complaint Wynn filed in federal court in Las Vegas.

Resorts World Las Vegas will have a unique Chinese theme, according to its website. It will compete with Wynn and other Las Vegas casino operators for high-spending Asian gamblers who visit the city. The resort will include a hotel, multiple authentic, regional Chinese restaurants, more than 100,000 square foot in gaming space, as well as retail and nightlife, according to its website.

Representatives of Resorts World Las Vegas didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the Dec. 21 lawsuit.

