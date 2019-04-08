(Bloomberg) -- Wynn Resorts Ltd. is in talks to buy billionaire James Packer’s Crown Resorts Ltd. in a deal valuing the Australian casino company at A$9.99 billion ($7.12 billion).

Crown is in confidential discussions with Wynn following approaches by the U.S. company, Crown said in a statement Tuesday. The cash-and-stock proposal under consideration values Crown at A$14.75 per share, the Melbourne-based company said. Crown stock closed at A$11.74 on Monday.

Crown stock soared 21 percent to A$14.15 at 10:50 a.m. in Sydney. Crown’s Australian rival Star Entertainment Group Ltd. jumped 5.1 percent, while shares of New Zealand casino Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd. rose 1.9 percent.

Crown is by far Packer’s single largest asset and a sale would represent a remarkable corporate retreat by the billionaire in recent years. Packer quit the board of Crown in March 2018 due to mental health issues and stepped down as a director of his private investment company three months later.

“The discussions between Crown and Wynn are at a preliminary stage and no agreement has been reached between the parties in relation to the structure, value or terms of a transaction,” Crown said. “There is no certainty that these discussions will result in a transaction.”

Steve Wynn, the founder of Wynn Resorts and former chief executive officer, stepped down in February 2018 following reports that he sexually harassed a number of employees over his career. He has denied that any of his sexual relationships were non-consensual. He later sold all his holdings in the company.

