(Bloomberg) -- Wynn Macau Ltd. said Craig Billings will become chief executive officer as of Feb. 1, when he also assumes to post at parent Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Billings is succeeding Matthew Maddox at both firms. The change at Wynn Resorts was announced last month. Maddox is slated to remain on Wynn Macau’s board until the end of 2022, the company said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing Sunday.

