(Bloomberg) -- Wynn Macau Ltd. is seeking to create a new senior management role to strengthen its leadership after the departure of two top executives, as the gaming firm pivots to attracting mass market tourists from China following Beijing’s sweeping crackdown on high-rolling gamblers in the world’s largest gaming hub.

The Wynn Resorts Ltd. subsidiary appointed headhunters for a new chief marketing officer position, with an emphasis on candidates with a deep understanding of the Chinese culture and market that contributes to the majority of the company’s customer base, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the search is private.

Wynn is trying to deepen ties with China as casinos in Macau are formulating plans to develop the mass tourism market, targeting more leisure and family customers from the mainland, the biggest source of visitors to the enclave. Operators urgently need to shift their focus after Beijing clamped down on highly profitable junkets that brought in high-rollers and provided credit to them, blaming the activities for money laundering and capital outflow.

An expansion beyond the VIP sector is especially important for Wynn since it was the most exposed to high-rolling revenue. It relied on the segment for 21% of its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the highest among Macau’s six casino operators, Morgan Stanley analysts including Praveen Choudhary wrote in a note in November, after the crackdown.

Hiring Hurdles

The hiring process began six months ago with recruiters looking at candidates from different regions, including mainland China, the person said. Border restrictions and Macau’s latest Covid-19 outbreak has hampered the effort, deterring candidates from traveling to the city for interviews, the person said.

Representatives for Wynn didn’t have an immediate comment.

The potential new role would see Wynn forming a fresh leadership team after the latest management reshuffle. Ian Coughlan will step down as president after his contract expires at the end of February 2023 and will serve as an advisor through the end of the year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. He will be succeeded by Linda Chen, currently the vice chairman.

Chief Operating Officer Ciarán Pearse Carruthers also resigned, and will leave his position on Sept. 30, Wynn said in a separate statement on Thursday. Carruthers is taking over as the new chief executive officer of Crown Resorts Ltd.

VIP Crackdown

The recent crackdown, which has seen the city’s two top junket bosses arrested and the introduction of tough regulations, led to the collapse of the VIP sector, which accounted for one-third of Macau’s gaming revenue last year. The sector’s revenue plunged by almost half in the first quarter to 4.8 billion patacas ($594 million).

A better understanding of China, especially by the senior management, would also help Wynn prepare to bid for a new gaming license in Macau, as operators’ existing permits expire by the end of the year. The city has overhauled its gaming law to stress the need for more local representation and to underscore the operators’ role in supporting Macau’s economic development and diversification.

