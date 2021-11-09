(Bloomberg) -- Wynn Resorts Ltd. named President and Chief Financial Officer Craig Billings to be its next chief executive officer, replacing Matt Maddox, who will stay on the board through next year.

The change becomes effective Feb. 1. Maddox had been CEO since February 2018, when he stepped up to replace company founder Steve Wynn, who left the company amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

“The last four years have been challenging but extremely rewarding, and I am incredibly proud that we accomplished so much,” Maddox said in a statement.

The Las Vegas-based casino operator, with properties in Nevada, Boston and Macau, reported third quarter revenue that beat analysts’ estimates.

Shares of Wynn rose as much as 3% to $96.90 in extended trading after the announcement. They lost 0.8% to $94.12 at the close in New York and have declined 17% this year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.