Wynn Resorts Executive Sinatra Is Out as General Counsel

(Bloomberg) -- Wynn Resorts Ltd., whose founder left earlier this year over allegations of sexual harassment, said General Counsel Kim Sinatra left her position, marking another high-profile change at the casino company.

Wynn Resorts hasn’t finalized the terms of her transition, according to a filing Thursday. Sinatra had held the post since 2004.

Sinatra’s departure follows other high-level changes at the Las Vegas-based company, including on the board, following the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Steve Wynn in February.

