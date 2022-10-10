(Bloomberg) -- Macau casino operators tumbled in US trading Monday after data showed that tourism revenue declined sharply over China’s week-long National Day break as strict Covid rules held travelers back from spending.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. sank 12% for its biggest decline since March 2020, while Las Vegas Sands Corp. slumped 7.6% after tourism revenue fell 26% to 287 billion yuan ($40.3 billion) over the Golden Week holiday from a year ago -- that’s almost 56% lower than pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. dropped 7.3% and MGM Resorts International dropped 3.9%.

“October Golden Week wasn’t as golden as some had hoped,” JPMorgan analyst DS Kim said in a report. While gross gaming revenue for the first nine days of October was twice September’s run-rate, it’s still only about 15%-20% of pre-Covid figures, he said, citing his own data checks.

Citigroup Inc. analysts followed up by slashing their forecast for Macau’s gross gaming revenue in October to 5.5 billion patacas ($680 million) from 7 billion patacas, citing disappointing revenue during the first nine days of this month.

Despite solid National Day Golden Week visitation, a recovery in gross gaming revenue may have been impacted by the recent Covid-19 outbreak in China, they said.

Repeated Covid flare-ups, bleak tourism and entertainment spending data during the nationwide holiday have heightened concerns about an economic recovery in China. The holiday season is usually a peak season for casino operators. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index of Chinese companies listed in the US dropped 5.3%, extending its decline for a fourth day.

