(Bloomberg) -- Wynn Resorts Ltd. plans to tell vaccinated guests they can stop wearing masks in the Las Vegas company’s casinos and hotels, following new guidance from federal regulators.

The company plans to begin delivering that message to customers Friday evening. Wynn will trust guests to take the appropriate precautions based on their personal vaccination status, according to a statement.

The company is among the first to amend its masking and social-distancing policies following the revised guidance Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency said vaccinated persons could stop wearing masks both indoors and out in almost all circumstances.

Wynn said employees will follow a similar policy. Its staff has a vaccination rate of 91% in Las Vegas and the company was granted permission by the Nevada Gaming Control Board to amend its occupancy and physical-distancing requirements.

Effective May 10, the casinos at the Wynn and Encore hotels in Las Vegas were permitted to run at 100% occupancy and plexiglass dividers were removed from all table games and slot machines.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.