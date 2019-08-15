(Bloomberg) -- Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s new Boston-area resort generated $48.6 million in gambling revenue in its first full month, more than the state’s other two casinos combined.

The $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor, which opened June 23, is one of only three casinos in Massachusetts. MGM Resorts International’s resort in Springfield, which opened in August of last year, took in $20.4 million in gambling revenue in July.

Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Plainridge Park Casino, which operates only slot machines, generated $12.5 million. A state agency released the casino data Thursday.

Plainridge, which is located about an hour’s drive south of Boston, took in $15.1 million in July of last year, suggesting that the new Wynn resort has taken business from that property.

Wynn Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox said on a conference call with investors earlier this month that slot-machine play at the new property wasn’t as strong as table games and that the company had yet to begin marketing to high rollers in its customer database.

To contact the reporter on this story: Christopher Palmeri in Los Angeles at cpalmeri1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net, John J. Edwards III, Rob Golum

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.