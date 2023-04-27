(Bloomberg) -- Wynn Resorts Ltd. increased the number of rooms in its planned resort off the coast of the United Arab Emirates by 50%, and said it will spend almost $4 billion on the project that’s set to be the first to include “gaming” in the Middle East.

The beach-front Wynn Al Marjan Island will be one of the world’s largest gaming facilities with 1,500 rooms and villas, and is being built in Ras Al Khaimah — an emirate about 45 minutes from Dubai. The opening, originally slated for 2026, will be delayed by a year, Wynn said in statement on Thursday.

While the government of Ras Al Khaimah hasn’t clarified what “gaming areas” refer to, there’s been speculation that the Wynn resort may signal an end to the ban on gambling, which is prohibited under Islam. The emirate’s Tourism Development Authority last year set up a unit to regulate so-called “integrated resorts,” which will include gaming facilities.

Other Middle Eastern countries such as Lebanon and Egypt have casinos that operate around the clock and offer an array of gambling machines, table games and other popular live games. Malaysia, a predominantly Muslim nation, also allows the pastime.

Wynn started construction and foundation work earlier this year on Al Marjan Island, which has 7.8 kilometers (4.85 miles) of beaches and 23 kilometers of waterfront. The resort will be the firm’s first project in the Middle East and North Africa region.

“The iconic silhouette of Wynn Al Marjan Island will transform and accelerate the emirate’s rise as a major global tourist destination, while also creating substantial value to its economy through tourism and job creation,” the company said. “The project will pave the way for the accelerated growth of allied business sectors.”

