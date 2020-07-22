(Bloomberg) -- Wynn Resorts Ltd. is furloughing workers in Las Vegas after previously continuing to pay employees through a three-month Covid-19 shutdown, suggesting America’s gambling capital faces a long recovery.

“Although we retained all of our people while we were closed, we now know how challenged business volumes in Las Vegas are and are staffing to the significantly reduced demand,” Wynn said in a statement Wednesday.

The company, which reopened its two Las Vegas properties on June 4, declined to say how many employees will go on unpaid leave. As of Dec. 31, Wynn had approximately 30,200 employees, with about 13,800 in Macau and 16,400 in the U.S.

Separately, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported second-quarter results that trailed even the bleak forecasts of analysts. The company’s Las Vegas resorts, which have also been open since early June, generated just $36 million in revenue last month. Overall sales declined 97% from the same quarter last year.

On a conference call with investors Wednesday, Sands President Rob Goldstein said he expects Vegas to have the slowest recovery of the company’s three markets. Nevada’s dependence on business and group travel suggests a comeback won’t come in 2020, he said. “Of all the places we operate,” Goldstein said, “Vegas is in the deep part of the pool.”

Nevada reported 28 virus-related deaths on both Tuesday and Wednesday, its highest ever.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.