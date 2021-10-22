(Bloomberg) -- The Covid-19 patient count in Wyoming’s hospitals set a pandemic record of 249, the Casper Star-Tribune reported Friday.

Wyoming is the least populated U.S. state and its hospitals are small, with the two largest facilities licensed for about 200 beds.

“We are at record high hospitalizations at Wyoming Medical Center,” Natrona County Health Officer Mark Dowell told the county health board. “It’s like a war zone.”

Meantime, an estimated 1-in-10 inmates in Wyoming prisons are infected with Covid-19, the newspaper reported. Testing this week revealed a record 222 new infections, including some prison staff.

