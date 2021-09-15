(Bloomberg) -- The governor of Wyoming is pressing for legal action against the White House vaccine mandate for businesses and considering a special session of the state legislature to address the matter.

“This is not a fire, ready, aim moment,” Governor Mark Gordon, a Republican, said in a statement issued Wednesday in Cheyenne. “We must be smart, thoughtful, and effective in the way we respond to these overreaching efforts by the Biden Administration.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.