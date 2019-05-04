(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator Mike Enzi, Chairman of the Budget Committee, will not run for re-election in 2020, the AP reports, leaving Wyoming with its first open Senate seat in more than a decade.

Enzi, 75, was first elected senator in 1996. He announced that he will not run for a fifth term in his hometown, Gillette. The Washington Post reports that Enzi said he wanted to spend the rest of his term focused on budget reform.

To contact the reporter on this story: Polina Noskova in New York at pnoskova@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Chakradhar Adusumilli at cadusumilli@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.