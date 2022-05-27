(Bloomberg) -- The only abortion clinic in Wyoming to offer surgical procedures will open as planned after a suspected arson fire damaged the premises, its sponsoring agency said Friday.

The clinic -- located in Casper, the state’s largest city -- was set ablaze May 24. There were no injuries.

“Based on our initial assessment, we expect the necessary repairs to delay our opening by at least several weeks,” said Julie Burkhart, founder of Wellspring Health Access.

A caller said, “they heard glass break behind their residence and witnessed an individual leaving the area carrying a gas can and a black bag,” the Casper Police Department said.

According to Wellspring’s website, “Women can’t get a procedural abortion from a doctor in Wyoming today – there are no doctors performing them. To end a pregnancy in Wyoming, your only choice is a medication abortion.”

In March, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed legislation to ban abortion in the state if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade. A draft decision leaked to the news media indicates such action is imminent.

