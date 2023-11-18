(Bloomberg) -- X Corp. plans to file a lawsuit against Media Matters on Monday, Elon Musk said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Musk said the Media Matters story “completely misrepresented” the real user experience on X. The report released on Thursday showed ads for Apple Inc., International Business Machines Corp. and Oracle Corp. were running on the social media platform next to pro-Nazi content.

Musk’s Comment and Rampant Antisemitism on X Fuel Outrage

The lawsuit will be filed “the split second court opens on Monday,” Musk wrote.

