(Bloomberg) -- Hi, I’m Leo from Bloomberg's UK Breaking News team, catching you up on this morning’s business stories.

A fresh UK inflation print on Wednesday looks set to be the week’s key economic event, but Friday morning might be just as interesting. That’s when revised GDP data for the third quarter come out — and only a slight downgrade could end up showing a contraction instead of zero growth for three months through September. That might revive talk of a technical recession and taint Rishi Sunak’s reelection campaign, not to mention fan speculation that the Bank of England will soon turn toward cutting interest rates.

It’s the final week of the year for the The London Rush, so we’re taking a moment reflect on the biggest business stories over the past 12 months — and what we should be watching out for in 2024. More below.

What’s your take? Ping me on X, LinkedIn or drop me an email at lkehnscherpe@bloomberg.net.

Key Business News

Billionaire Xavier Niel’s Iliad is proposing to merge its Italian unit with Vodafone’s local business in a deal that would value Vodafone Italia at €10.45 billion, including debt. Will Vodafone, which last year rejected a bid for its Italian unit from an Iliad-backed consortium, return the call? Its shares popped 3.5% in early trading.

Unilever is trimming its portfolio. The consumer giant is offloading its Elida Beauty business to US-based investor Yellow Wood Partners. The business includes brands such as Q-Tips, Caress, and Tigi, and had revenues of about €800 million in 2022.

GSK's Jemperli met another study goal, extending the lives of patients with endometrial cancer in the second part of a late-stage clinical trial. The positive results come just days after the medicine won EU clearance. GSK is hoping to eventually show it could be used to treat several types of cancer.

Games Workshop finally hammered out a deal granting Amazon exclusive rights to develop Warhammer 40,000 films and TV series. This follows an agreement in principle announced a year ago. The two companies will work together for 12 months on creative guidelines, proceeding only once they've been agreed upon.

Mind the gap. Transport for London agreed a £250 million capital funding settlement with the government, which should help it to progress on major projects, including the Piccadilly line upgrade. It’s nothing more than a reprieve for TfL, who said this morning it needs to have a look at its draft business plan as the shortfall in funding persists.

Central Banks in 2024

Next year looks set to be a year of reckoning between BOE and financial markets, with two currently on course for a potentially messy clash.

Investors are pricing in more than 100 basis points of rate cuts in the next 12 months, bets that were supercharged by the Fed's decision last week. But the BOE remains insistent it needs to keep rates high for an extended period of time, with officials saying its too soon to discuss rate cuts.

Most expect the BOE to be the first to blink next year, but unlike the Fed, the bank can't yet talk openly about cuts as doing so would unleash even more speculation about reductions next year, easing financial conditions and making the bank's job of bringing down inflation even harder.

So it need to keep up the hawkish facade for as long as possible, even as, to paraphrase Andrew Bailey, markets build their own view on what 2024 will look like. That means traders and the central bank could stay at odds for some time yet, even if the monetary mood music seems to favour the former.

— David Goodman

For more news and analysis throughout the day, follow Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog.

--With assistance from Alexandria Arnold.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.