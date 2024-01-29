(Bloomberg) -- French billionaire Xavier Niel said his investment company, NJJ Capital, agreed to pay $500 million for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS’s Ukraine units.

Niel’s telecom operations are already in neighboring Poland through Iliad, and the large amount of roaming traffic between the countries means that the deal “makes sense,” Niel said in a meeting with the Paris press association for business journalists on Monday. He said the price was “cheap” compared to the profits of Lifecell, the Ukrainian carrier.

The agreement, initially announced in December without a value attached, will give NJJ Capital control of Lifecell LLC, LLC Global Bilgi and LLC Ukrtower. Niel said the deal was pending regulatory checks, including a green light from the Ukrainian competition authority.

Turkcell shares rose 1.7%, reversing earlier losses, to as much as 70.2 liras in Istanbul on Monday.

