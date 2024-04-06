(Bloomberg) -- Xcel Energy said it will cut power to about 55,000 customers in Colorado due to high winds that could topple its power lines and spark wildfires.

The state’s largest utility said customers in Boulder County and some near Denver will lose power starting at 3 p.m. local time Saturday and lasting until at least noon Sunday, according to a statement.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning through Sunday for parts of the Denver area with expected wind gusts reaching 90 miles (145 kilometers) per hour during dry conditions.

“With the exceptionally high winds associated with this weather event, damage to electrical equipment and power outages may occur,” Xcel said in its statement.

Xcel was found partially responsible for sparking the wind-driven Marshall Fire in 2021 that razed more than 1,000 homes in the suburbs of Boulder. Recently, the utility acknowledged that its broken power pole started the worst wildfire in Texas history.

Read more: Xcel Texas Wildfire Legal Reckoning to Take Years to Play Out

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.