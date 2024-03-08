(Bloomberg) -- A wooden utility pole owned by Xcel Energy Inc. that toppled during high winds and sparked the worst wildfire in Texas history appeared to be decayed at its base where it broke and fell over, according to a Texas A&M Forest Service investigative report.

The base of the pole also appeared to have “chop marks” on it and had a metal inspection tag attached with the date of 2024, according to the report obtained by Bloomberg News from a public records request. The investigation determined that the pole broke off at ground level, causing power lines attached to it to spark fine grassy fuels on the ground.

Xcel said Thursday that its equipment was likely involved in igniting the Smokehouse Creek fire, which has charred more than 1 million acres and killed at least two people. The utility-owner refuted allegations that it had acted negligently.

Xcel declined to comment on the details of the report.

Read More: Xcel Energy Pole at Center of Texas Fire Suit Was Marked Unsafe

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.