(Bloomberg) -- Xcel Energy Inc. acknowledged that its equipment was likely involved in igniting the worst wildfire in Texas history. But the utility company also refuted allegations it had acted negligently.

The company’s shares jumped as much as 4.9% in trading in New York, the most intraday in nearly a year.

While it’s notable that Xcel is recognizing its equipment was likely involved in triggering the blaze, it’s also important that the company is disputing the idea that it was negligent, said Nikki Hsu, a utilities analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

“Everyone probably expected them to deny negligence,” Hsu said. “This is going to take years to really get resolved.”

A suit filed against Xcel and its utility unit last week alleges negligence for failure to properly inspect and maintain utility poles and seeks unspecified monetary damages. Total damages from the blaze are estimated to be below $3 billion, according to a research note published by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday.

Xcel said last week that it had been asked by a law firm to preserve a fallen wooden pole located near the potential origin of the Smokehouse Creek fire, which has charred more than 1 million acres and resulted in at least two deaths. The pole had been inspected and marked with a “do not climb” red tag before the blaze erupted during dry and windy conditions in late February, according to photos reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Xcel lost more than $5 billion in market value through Wednesday after it disclosed early on Feb. 29 that the law firm was alleging a link between its equipment and the possible start of the Texas blaze.

The company in a statement Thursday encouraged individuals who had lost property or livestock in the fire to submit a claim, and said it would continue working with regulators and policymakers to evaluate wildfire risks and advance mitigation strategies.

The company is the latest utility owner to face scrutiny over the potential role its equipment played in sparking wildfires. Utilities have been investigated for starting fires from Hawaii to Colorado. In the latter, Xcel faces lawsuits that accuse one of its utilities of starting the most destructive fire in state history, which officials concluded was caused in part by a power line that snapped.

Warren Buffett, whose PacifiCorp utility faces multibillion-dollar wildfire claims, told investors in his recent annual letter that electric utilities no longer appear to be safe investments due to losses incurred from more frequent forest fires.

