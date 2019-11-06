(Bloomberg) -- Xerox Holdings Corp. has lined up financing from Citigroup Inc. as it weighs as potential bid for HP Inc., according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Xerox is considering making a cash-and-stock offer for HP, said the person, who asked to not be identified because the deliberations are private. Xerox Chief Executive Officer John Visentin would run the combined company under the proposal being discussed, the person said.

Xerox sees room for about $2 billion of annual cost savings from combining the two companies, the person said. No final decisions have been made and there’s no certainty the deliberations will lead to a firm offer, according to the person.

HP, based in Palo Alto, California, has a market value of about $27 billion while Norwalk, Connecticut-based Xerox’s market value is about $8 billion.

A representative for Citigroup didn’t immediately comment. Representatives for Xerox and HP weren’t immediately available for comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Xerox is considering a takeover offer for HP, citing unidentified people.

