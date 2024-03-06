(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for the mobilization of “patriots” in Taiwan and abroad to fend off pro-independence efforts on the self-governing island, in a meeting tied to China’s highest profile annual political gathering.

Xi met on Wednesday with the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, a political group that’s based on the mainland and distinct from Taiwan’s main opposition party KMT. Xi urged the group, an ally of the dominant Communist Party, to unite “all patriots from home and abroad, in and out of Taiwan” to step up opposition to Taiwanese independence and to jointly advance the peaceful reunification of China.

The phrase “peaceful reunification,” widely seen as a benign sign of China’s policy approach toward the island, was missing from this year’s government work report. The report did pledge to implement the Communist Party’s Taiwan strategy, signaling that Xi’s words are a more authoritative guide to China’s attitude toward the island.

Tensions across the Taiwan Strait have escalated significantly since mid-2022, when then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei and met with top leaders. Beijing in January also was dealt a setback when Vice President Lai Ching-te, whom the Communist leadership has condemned as a “troublemaker” who seeks formal independence, won Taiwan’s presidential election.

Xi nevertheless called for deeper cooperation with Taiwan in technology, agriculture, culture and youth development, China state news agency Xinhua said in a readout on his meeting. It was held on the sidelines of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, in turn a component of the so-called two-sessions annual gathering of China’s government.

In other remarks, Xi stressed the need to implement targeted, science-based pollution controls and to promote carbon neutrality in an active and prudent manner.

