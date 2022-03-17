(Bloomberg) -- China will take more effective measures to minimize the impact of Covid-19 on economic and social developments, CCTV reported, citing a politburo meeting on virus control work led by President Xi Jinping.

While he re-iterated the need to stick to the Covid Zero policy for now, his comment sets the stage for Beijing to transition gradually to a less-costly strategy to meet its ambitious growth target this year. There have already been signs of a retreat from China’s strictest measures, with the Shenzhen government allowing some companies to restart factories via a “closed loop” system even as the city is in lockdown.

Elsewhere, Anthony Fauci, the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned the U.S. could soon see infections rise again and vulnerable people are likely to need a fourth vaccine shot. In Europe, Germany and Italy are set to ease virus curbs. Southeast Asia’s key tourist hubs including Bali and Bangkok are moving toward further re-opening.

South Korea to Allow Bigger Gatherings Monday (7:37 a.m. HK)

South Korea will allow up to eight people in private gatherings from March 21, easing its latest social distancing steps that allowed as many as six people.

Closing hours for cafes and restaurants will be kept at 11 p.m.

Southeast Asian Tourist Hubs Ease Curbs (6:41 a.m. HK)

Southeast Asia’s tourist havens from Bali to Bangkok are moving to further reopen, rolling back Covid-19 restrictions to attract more visitors and bolster growth in their tourism-reliant economies.

Vietnam on Thursday waived quarantine rules for all international travelers, while the Philippines and Malaysia will also allow quarantine-free entry to all fully vaccinated travelers from April 1. In Indonesia, the government is set to give an update on its virus measures on Monday, after saying that it would lift quarantine measures for international travel in April or sooner following a trial run in Bali.

U.S. Virus Cases Steady (3:55 a.m. HK)

Cases in the U.S. were little changed as compared to the same time the previous day at 79.7 million, as of 3:05 p.m. New York time, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

California had the largest number of confirmed cases at 9.06 million, little changed from a day earlier. Nevada had a 2.4% increase in the number of cases from the same time yesterday, bringing the total to 704,466.

Draghi Sets Italy’s Exit From Covid Rules (3:15 a.m. HK)

Italy will gradually scrap almost all Covid-19 restrictions starting at the end of March, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

At the end of the month, Draghi’s government will cease a state of emergency that started in 2020 when Italy became the first country to go into lockdown. A three-tier system used to adapt restrictions to infection rates in each area will also end.

Starting in April, a Covid-19 pass will no longer be required for outdoor dining and people will be allowed to enter their workplace with a negative Covid test, ending a vaccination mandate for all workers. In May, proof of vaccination won’t be required for dining venues, and curbs will ease further in schools and on transportation.

Fauci Says U.S. Covid Cases Could Soon Rise (3:02 a.m. HK)

The U.S. could soon see cases rise again and vulnerable people are likely to need a fourth vaccine dose, one of President Joe Biden’s top health advisers warned as the White House calls for more money to fight the pandemic.

Anthony Fauci, the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a Biden adviser, said U.K. officials are already warning him of an increase there driven by the BA.2 sub-variant, easing restrictions and waning protection from vaccines, and that the U.S. tends to be a few weeks behind case curves in the U.K.

Germany to Lift Most Curbs Despite Record Infections (1:33 a.m. HK)

Germany is set to lift most of its curbs this weekend despite record-high infection rates as hospitalization figures remain relatively low, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday.

“The coronavirus pandemic is not over,” Scholz told a news conference in Berlin following talks with state premiers. “But the good news is that the situation in hospitals is not developing as dramatically as it once did with such high infection rates.”

Some states including the capital Berlin have said they will keep restrictions in place until the end of this month. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has repeatedly warned against complacency and cautioned that the outbreak could still cause “many deaths.”

