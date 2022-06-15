(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held his second phone call with Vladimir Putin since his Russian counterpart invaded Ukraine in late February, where he reiterated support for Russia’s security concerns, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The report of the conversation, which took place on Xi’s 69th birthday, largely repeated China’s prior comments on Russia including a call for Putin and other nations to work toward a solution on Ukraine.

“China is willing to continue mutual support with Russia on issues related to sovereignty, security and issues of major concern,” Xi said, according to the CCTV report.

The US has pressed Xi to take a more critical stance against Putin for the war in Ukraine. Beijing has not joined the sanctions imposed by the US, the European Union, Japan and others against Moscow in the aftermath of the invasion, although its companies have largely attempted to stay within the bounds of those penalties.

Xi and Putin have a longstanding rapport and have mostly taken the approach on foreign policy matters of staying out of each other’s affairs. At the same time Xi has been eager to position China as a responsible power as the world’s second-biggest economy.

Xi told Putin that China has always made independent decisions on the Ukraine issue, according to the CCTV report. He urged other nations to play a responsible role in resolving the crisis.

Putin in turn offered his support for China on issues including Xinjiang, Taiwan and Hong Kong, saying Russia opposes any interference in China’s affairs, according to the readout.

In their February call, Xi said China supports Russia and Ukraine to “resolve issues through negotiations.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.