(Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping needs US capital because of mistakes at home that have hurt China’s economic growth, the Biden administration’s outspoken ambassador to Japan said, a day after the Chinese leader met President Joe Biden and urged US executives to invest more in his country.

“President Xi is desperate for American investment because he has made a series of economic decisions and political decisions — arresting people — where capital is fleeing” for the US, Rahm Emanuel told Bloomberg Television Thursday in San Francisco.

The Xi-Biden meeting, their first in a year, was intended to ease tension that’s marked the US-China relationship in recent years. Yet even as the administration seeks to stabilize ties, officials like Emanuel — and Biden — continue to needle Xi. At the end of a new conference on Wednesday, Biden said he still sees Xi as a “dictator.”

Emanuel said it was striking that Xi skipped a reception of APEC leaders in San Francisco in favor of a dinner where he urged leading US companies to invest. He got a standing ovation from CEOs who “literally have their R&D, their intellectual property, stolen from them,” Emanuel said.

“I think that is a telling sign, that split screen, because I tell you who’s got strength and who’s got vulnerabilities,” said Emanuel, the famously combative former lawmaker, White House chief of staff and Chicago mayor turned diplomat.

Emanuel has been one of the administration’s most outspoken China critics, writing a string of social media posts in recent months that have mocked the country’s high youth unemployment rate and the disappearance of several senior Chinese officials.

He said the White House hasn’t asked him to refrain from his criticism.

“Nobody’s told me to tone down,” Emanuel said , adding: “It wouldn’t be successful to tell me to tone down.”

