(Bloomberg) -- Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping’s precedent-defying decision to stay in power beyond two terms, saying it has caused problems for both the country and relations with the US.

Xi’s move created a lot of “challenges within their own system,” Clinton said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the New Economy Forum in Singapore on Thursday. “I think we’re seeing some of that with the removal of top officials, some of the economic problems in the Chinese economy” and a “kind of chilling effect in terms of relations.”

Xi formally won a third, five-year term as president earlier this year, cementing his position as China’s most-powerful leader since Mao Zedong. His immediate predecessors Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin both stepped down after two terms.

But the economy has floundered in Xi’s third term in the wake of the world’s strictest Covid-19 restrictions, which spurred spontaneous protests last year. China has battled deflation, while Xi’s purge of the foreign and defense ministers earlier this year — along with the replacement of generals who oversee the nation’s nuclear arsenal — have shattered his government’s image of stability.

“Hu Jintao was a Chinese leader who decided he would not stay for life,” and so “there could be a constant renewing of both the Chinese government and through that, the American relationship,” Clinton said. “How do you deal with somebody who’s not going to be held accountable?”

Clinton expressed hopes for an expected meeting next week between Xi and President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

“It’s certainly a confidence building opportunity — there’s been a real chill coming from China about American business,” she said. “This meeting is a terrific opportunity to try to reset the table so to speak, to try to create some opening, but it has to be followed up on with a lot more interactions.”

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Wednesday told the Bloomberg New Economy Forum that increased exchanges with the US “have sent out positive signals and raised the expectations of the international community on the improvement of China-US relations.”

He also called on the US and China to find a way to get along, saying that “the world is big enough for the two countries to develop themselves and prosper together.”

Commenting on China’s diplomacy, Clinton said the country had played an “important role” in sending a message to Russian leader Vladimir Putin not to over-stretch, especially through the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

“But I think China has also been surprised at how difficult it has been for the Russian military to achieve their military objectives,” she said. “I think that’s caused China to do some serious evaluation internally about their own military.”

--With assistance from Philip J. Heijmans.

