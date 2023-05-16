(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping ordered an all-out rescue after a Chinese fishing boat capsized in the Indian Ocean in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving 39 people unreachable.

The vessel was carrying 17 Chinese nationals, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Wednesday. There were also 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos on board, according to the report.

Xi instructed the relevant Chinese authorities to strengthen their rescue efforts and coordinate an international maritime response. China is also in touch with diplomatic offices in Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia and Philippines to coordinate the rescue, according to Xinhua.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang ordered the relevant departments to minimize casualties, state media reported. China should further enhance safety management of fishing boats, Li said.

