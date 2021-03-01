1h ago
Xi’s Big Plan, U.S. Tariffs Remain, Fed’s Key Concern: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Xi Jinping mobilizes China for tech revolution, for U.S. politicians, China’s potential to dominate sensitive cutting-edge technologies poses one of the biggest geopolitical threats of the next few decades
- President Joe Biden’s nominee for trade chief said she’d work to ensure that tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on imported Chinese goods are appropriate, signaling no immediate changes
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin played down recent Treasury market volatility, in remarks that reinforce the message that the U.S. central bank is not yet troubled by the increase in yields
- New Zealand’s central bank said it’s watching financial markets closely for signs of dysfunction and warned it has the ability to increase its weekly bond purchases if needed
- The ECB “can and must react against” any unwarranted rise in bond yields that threaten to undermine the euro-area economy, policy maker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said
- The WTO’s new leader pledged to shake up the Geneva-based trade body, but Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s first speech as director-general stopped short of offering details into how she’d change the way the WTO has operated for years
- U.S. manufacturing expanded in February at the fastest pace in three years and a gauge of materials costs accelerated the most since 2008 as supply shortages challenge the industry
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claims there isn’t a trade-off between Canada’s strict lockdowns and economic growth will be tested this week with the release of new output data
- A Hong Kong court adjourned the arraignment of dozens of democracy advocates until later on Tuesday after one of the people facing charges of subversion collapsed and was taken to the hospital
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.