You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
32m ago
Xi’s Housing Speculation Warning Left Out of Politburo Statement
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China omitted President Xi Jinping’s official slogan on curbing housing speculation at a key economic policy meeting, underscoring a deeper shift toward supporting the property market.
Xi’s mantra that “housing is for living, not for speculation” was left out of the meeting by the Communist Party’s 24-member Politburo, its top decision-making body, which also vowed to optimize and adjust policies for the property sector. Policymakers said the tweak comes after demand and supply in the home market have seen “fundamental changes.”
Read more about the Politburo meeting
The shift in rhetoric is unusual because the phrase had consistently been used by officials since 2016, when it appeared in a post-meeting statement for the first time as part of efforts to cool an overheating market. Since 2019, every April and July Politburo review had mentioned the slogan.
“It seems the government has recognized the importance of policy change in this sector to stabilize the economy,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
0:22
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
-
6:54
More than 1,000 Canadians take CRA to court over pandemic payments
-
1:17
Read the full statement on the Bank of Canada's rate hike
-
6:09
Pizza Pizza launches "Growflation Pizza" in response to rising food costs
-
8:36
These medical device stocks are positioned to grow: Portfolio manager
-
5:57
How will climate change affect Canada’s insurance market?