(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping isn’t facing a challenge to his rule from a public that’s grown increasingly frustrated at strict Covid controls, officials in Taiwan said, although he is taking a hit to his reputation.

Measures to address the latest virus outbreaks have posed increased “political security risk” to Xi’s government, the National Security Bureau said in report to lawmakers on Thursday, but “there haven’t been large-scale protests under the tight control of the Chinese Communist Party.”

“At the current stage, there’s no obvious internal force in the CCP to challenge Xi,” the spy agency said in the report. “With the Covid situation in Shanghai among other areas gradually under control, it’s believed that Xi’s power status is not shaken yet.”

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council, which handles issues related to its neighbor, said the reliance on lockdowns to tame flareups has led to a large number of complaints that “will hit the credibility of the CCP leader and his confidants, forming policy pressure.”

China’s ruling party urges officials from the highest levels of power to the grassroots to maintain secrecy, so it can be difficult for people observing the nation to get a firm handle on the current state of affairs. Still, it’s clear that public frustration over the month-long lockdown of Shanghai -- a city of 25 million people that has had difficulty delivering food and ensuring access to medical care -- worried the leadership in Beijing given censorship of protest videos.

Xi Puts Ideology Before Economy With Market-Busting Lockdowns

The costs to China’s economy and markets are also beginning to mount. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg last week lowered 2022 growth forecasts for the world’s No. 2 economy to 4.9%, versus the government’s target of about 5.5%.

This poses perhaps the biggest test yet to Xi as he seeks a precedent-breaking third term in power at a major party congress this year. Earlier this month, the 68-year-old defended the lockdown-dependent approach to fighting the pandemic, although he did reassure the world that his nation was still committed to opening its economy.

China’s Covid strategy has also raised tensions with the U.S., which told all non-essential staff at the consulate in Shanghai to leave the nation. The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said Washington “should immediately stop attacking China’s epidemic prevention policies,” which it has said were based on science and saved lives.

