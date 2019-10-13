Xi Says Any Attempt to Split China Will Be Crushed: Xinhua

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping told Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli that those attempting to split China will be crushed, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi said any external force backing the split of China will be considered as delusional by Chinese people, the report said.

Oli said Nepal firmly supports China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and won’t allow Nepal’s territory to be used for separatist activities against China, Xinhua reported. Nepal is adjacent to China’s region of Tibet, where Beijing has long sought to suppress separatist sentiment

