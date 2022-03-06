(Bloomberg) -- China can’t rely on international markets to ensure food security, President Xi Jinping told a political meeting, the state radio broadcaster reported on Sunday.

China should focus on its domestic food markets, while making sure it has an appropriate level of import capacity, Xi said during a meeting attended by members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Xi also stressed farmland protection and technology-led development of the seed industry to help solve food security issues.

Policy makers at the National People’s Congress, which runs concurrently with the CPPCC, have also stressed food security as a key issue for the nation this year, particularly after some crop prices rocketed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

