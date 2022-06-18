21h ago
Xi Says China’s Corruption Still Severe and Complicated
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said corruption in the country remains severe and complicated even though progress has been made in the battle against graft.
The “stubbornness and danger” of corruption cannot be underestimated, CCTV cited Xi as saying. He was speaking at a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Friday.
Xi vowed zero tolerance on corruption and asked senior government officials to keep themselves and their family and relatives in check. He called for senior cadres to adhere to a moderate and clean relationship between the government and business community.
China’s Politburo declared its anti-corruption dragnet of financial institutions a success on Friday, in a potential sign of relief for the $59 trillion sector, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection’s probes had helped strengthen the party’s leadership over the financial sector and prevented risks, the Politburo said.
