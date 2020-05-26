(Bloomberg) -- The coronavirus outbreak has had a “profound impact” on China’s national security and development, President Xi Jinping said in an address to military delegates during the National People’s Congress in Beijing, state-run China Central Television reported.

Xi also reiterated that the military needs to strengthen training of troops and war preparations, according to the report. The military and armed police must achieve targets in improving national defense, he said.

His comments at the annual meeting of China’s top legislature come as relations with the U.S. turn increasingly strained. The two sides have clashed over a range of issues, from trade and the coronavirus pandemic to Taiwan and Hong Kong, where protests are flaring again over Beijing’s moves to tighten control of the city.

Xi also said the military should accelerate the development of coronavirus medicine and a vaccine.

