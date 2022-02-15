Xi Says Hong Kong Should Tackle Covid by All Means, Report Says

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Hong Kong’s government should take all measures necessary to stabilize the Covid-19 situation as soon as possible, according to a pro-Beijing newspaper based in the city.

All relevant departments and local governments should fully support and help Hong Kong in Covid-19 prevention works, Wen Wei Po cited Xi as saying, without saying where he made the remarks or citing a source.

Hong Kong should mobilize all the forces and resources to ensure the safety and health of its citizens, it said.

