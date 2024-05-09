(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping appeared to wrap his trip to Serbia without visiting the site of the former Chinese embassy bombed by NATO forces, as he balances his condemnation of the US-led group with managing fragile ties with Washington.

Official readouts of his trip didn’t mention any visit to the site. This comes after Xi timed his arrival in Serbia on Tuesday to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the bombing, where US missiles killed three Chinese journalists in a strike the White House later called a mistake and blamed on faulty maps.

The Chinese leader penned an op-ed published in Serbia’s Politika newspaper on the day of his arrival vowing to “never forget” the attack, raising expectations that he might visit the site of the US bombing. The omission of a public visit could signal some restraint from Beijing as it seeks to prevent ties with the West from deteriorating further.

Relations between China and the US have stabilized over the past year, as a series of diplomatic exchanges put guardrails on a relationship rocked by disagreements over trade and human rights issues.

Xi’s Serbia visit is part of a three-leg tour that included stops in France and Hungary aimed at promoting his country’s potential as a trade partner. He last visited Serbia in 2016, when he became China’s first leader to pay his respects at the site of the former embassy.

During his latest stay in Belgrade, Xi portrayed more trade with China as an inevitable direction of progress as both countries signed a total of 28 agreements to cooperate on e-commerce, geology and minerals, and other areas.

Xi landed in Hungary on Wednesday, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban is seeking to expand economic ties with China, including by broadening Hungary’s participation in the Belt and Road Initiative to include further rail modernization projects as well as the financing of a new crude pipeline connecting it with Serbia.

--With assistance from Jing Li.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.