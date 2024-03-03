(Bloomberg) -- The focus of attention this week is on the annual gathering of China’s National People’s Congress, scheduled to start on Tuesday, where the ruling Communist Party makes economic and policy announcements. Here’s what you need to know.

The big jump. US tech stocks created a sense of euphoria in markets that many said was unwarranted. But with almost all the earnings reports out now for the final quarter of 2023, here’s the reality.

The big investigation. This is the story of how a woman who started off selling cosmetics at age 16 ended up at the center of the $12 billion fraud case that has shocked Vietnam.

The big testimony. Jerome Powell heads to Capitol Hill, where his semiannual report to lawmakers is likely to reinforce the view that the Fed is in no rush to cut rates, especially after fresh data showed inflation pressures persist.

The big pact. Pakistan’s election saga continues today, with Shehbaz Sharif expected to win a vote to become prime minister for the second time in two years, after two old-guard parties joined forces to keep jailed politician Imran Khan’s party out of power.

The big data. Tokyo inflation figures could fuel bets on a March move by the Bank of Japan to hike rates. Board member Junko Nakagawa will provide the latest signals on Thursday. Expect continued tepid growth in Australia.

The big boss. A fiery former industrial mechanic could decide the fate of Nippon Steel’s proposed $14 billion takeover of US Steel. Meet David McCall.

The big fix. Days after regulators gave Boeing a 90-day ultimatum to address quality lapses, the planemaker announced it’s in talks to acquire a former unit that’s at the heart of recent issues affecting its 737 Max airliner.

And finally, China’s slowing economy, policies to redistribute wealth and its handling of the pandemic persuaded cohorts of citizens to emigrate. Listen to the Big Take podcast about where they ended up.

