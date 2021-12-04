(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to pursue the sinicization and to improve regulation of religious affairs in a way that will respect and protect people’s beliefs, state media CCTV reported.

Religious affairs in China should be regulated in accordance with the country’s socialist society, Xi said at the latest National Religious Affairs Meeting held in Beijing. Xi urged more nationalism, collectivism, socialism, and an improved understanding of history in the religious sector. He also emphasized the importance of the overall national security.

Sinicization involves aligning religion to Chinese culture, and can also extend to adherence to the nation’s political ideology and rules.

The religious sector should strengthen its self-education and management and should only conduct activities that respect laws and regulations, Xi said. China will also aim to ensure that party and government leadership have a sufficient understanding of Marxist religious views.

The meeting was presided over by Premier Li Keqiang, and attended by top leaders including Li Zhanshu, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, and Han Zheng, CCTV said.

