(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping doubled down on his signature Belt and Road Initiative, casting the $1 trillion investment pact as a driver of global growth despite headwinds caused by China’s slowdown and concerns about debt sustainability.

“More than 150 countries and over 30 international organizations have signed Belt and Road cooperation documents,” Xi said Wednesday as he opened the third Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to mark the 10th anniversary of his signature project. “Blueprints have been turned into real projects.”

Xi is looking to reinvigorate what he has called a “project of the century.” China’s overall activity in BRI countries is down about 40% from its 2018 peak as the world’s second-biggest economy slows. Beijing also faces accusations of being an irresponsible lender driving countries to default, while fractured ties with the US have made association with Xi’s pet project increasingly divisive.

Xi’s $1 Trillion ‘Project of the Century’ Gets a Reality Check

Fewer foreign leaders came to the event compared to the two previous summits, in 2017 and 2019, showing interest in the initiative has declined. Italy, the only Group of Seven member of the project, has planned to exit the pact and did not send a leader to the forum.

Among the attendees are Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Kenyan President William Ruto and Chilean President Gabriel Boric.

Putin, subject of an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, is set to speak after Xi and meet with the Chinese leader later on Wednesday.

