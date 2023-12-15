(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping told leaders in Guangxi province to elevate innovation, after he made industrial policy a top economic priority for 2024 at a key conference.

Guangxi in southern China needs to further open to the outside world and build a more energetic economy, Xi said during a trip to the region after returning from a state visit to Vietnam, according to China Central Television.

The ruling Communist Party’s annual economic work conference, held earlier this week, made building a “modern industrial system” its No. 1 goal as policymakers put greater emphasis on developing cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence.

Xi also called for enhanced monitoring of the power supply and traffic levels during cold weather snaps, Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.

China’s heating supplies are facing their biggest test of the winter as snow and frigid air descend on northern parts of the country, putting the electricity grid under huge pressure. Beijing canceled flights and shut schools this week due to heavy snowstorms.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.