(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping will give a high profile speech Tuesday at the Boao Forum on Asia, an opportunity for him to showcase China’s dramatic recovery from the pandemic and plans to open up the economy further to foreign investors.

Xi will give the keynote speech by video to the more than 2,000 officials and business executives attending the conference in person in the southern island province of Hainan. Several global leaders and the heads of the International Monetary Fund and United Nations are expected to attend the opening ceremony via video-link, according to state media.

The speech will touch on the risks and challenges the world is facing, and what solutions China can offer to promote development and prosperity, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday.

“This reflects the world’s aspiration to address changes and strengthen global governance,” Wang said. “China hopes all parties will have a full discussion, and make plans for better development and to create a better future for Asia and the world.”

After canceling it last year because of the coronavirus outbreak, China is signaling it’s open for business with the resumption of the conference, billed as an Asian version of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Officials have in the past used the event to announce major steps to open up the financial system, including the establishment and expansion of the stock connect program that links mainland exchanges with Hong Kong.

China is making a concerted effort to improve ties with U.S. businesses in particular. A slew of American executives will be participating in the conference, including Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook, Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk, Blackstone Group Inc’s Stephen Schwarzman and Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio.

Another focus will be on any new climate goals from Beijing, following promises from the U.S. and China to work together to tackle climate change after a visit by U.S. global climate envoy John Kerry to Shanghai last week. Experts close to the climate diplomacy said China may announce new targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the tropical forum, in a response to the climate summit that President Joe Biden will host with 40 world leaders later this week.

