Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the World Health Organization’s decision-making body, official Xinhua News Agency reported Monday, amid rising acrimony over the country’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Xi was invited by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to give a video speech at the opening ceremony of the 73th World Health Assembly

U.S. President Donald Trump, under fire at home over his own handling of the pandemic, has escalated attacks on China, with an aide going so far as to say the Chinese government sent airline passengers to spread the infection abroad. The EU and Australia have also been pushing for a probe into the virus’s origins.

A U.S.-backed bloc is also pushing for Taiwan, whose handling of the pandemic has been a rare success story, to attend the meeting as an observer. The move has angered China, which views the island as a province.

