(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

He will also attend a meeting celebrating the city’s 25th anniversary of Chinese rule, the report said.

It’s been the practice for China’s leaders to be at the swearing-in ceremony since 1997. Xi last visited five years ago when Carrie Lam became chief executive. Lee and his government are due to be sworn in on July 1.

