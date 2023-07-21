(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for the strengthening of Communist Party leadership in the military, as he sought to increase his influence over the army.

Xi said the country will continue to “promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party and the military” and focus on solving problems such as maintaining party organizations’ “absolute leadership over the military.”

Xi made the remarks at a conference on boosting the party’s leadership in the military held in Beijing on Thursday and Friday, according to a report by the state television.

He Weidong, vice chairman of Central Military Commission, who also sits on the 24-member decision making Politburo, urged the military to uphold the “two establishes” — an arcane political slogan that mandates loyalty to Xi, according to the report.

Xi also called for the military to boost combat readiness and capabilities to fight, while pledging to continue the anti-corruption drive in the military.

