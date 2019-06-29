(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for multilateralism and open cooperation in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a report by state news agency Xinhua.

“China and France should shoulder the roles of great powers in face of the mutual challenge of protectionism, unilateralism and climate change by being independent and working together,” Xinhua quoted Xi as saying in his meeting with Macron on Saturday at the Group of 20 summit in Japan. Both nations should work together as defenders of multilateralism and open cooperation, Xi said, according to the report.

China and France will accelerate so-called third party market cooperation in the nuclear and aerospace industries on the back of the Belt and Road initiative, the report said. Macron said France welcomes an expansion of China links in agriculture, the digital economy, energy and civil nuclear projects, and will exchange ideas on the issues of climate change and biodiversity, according to Xinhua.

Both parties gave their views on Korean Peninsula and nuclear issue in Iran, according to the report.

