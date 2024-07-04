(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called on members of a regional security bloc to push back against US restrictions on high-tech exports and maintain supply chain stability.

“Facing the risks of ‘small yard, high fence,’ we need to defend our rights to develop,” Xi told a leaders’ summit at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Kazakhstan on Thursday, referring to the US approach to limit China’s access to certain technologies. In the speech to the group founded by China and Russia, Xi urged officials from developing countries to join hands in promoting technological innovation, according to the state broadcaster CCTV.

The remarks represent part of Beijing’s effort to weaken the US’ global influence and underscore Beijing’s anxiety with American technological blockade.

Washington has sought to counter China’s ambitions by imposing trade curbs and strengthening ties with its allies in Asia. The world’s second-largest economy also faces growing threats of retribution by the West for its tacit support for Russia in the war in Ukraine.

The Chinese leader last week called for the Global South to have a greater say in international affairs, stepping up efforts to counter the US-led world order.

“We need to consolidate our unity in the face of interference and division,” Xi said at the Thursday meeting, adding that the countries should support one another and handle differences properly, according to state television.

The SCO bloc is expanding, with Belarus officially becoming the 10th member on Thursday. Other members include Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, India, Pakistan and Iran. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped this year’s meeting and sent his foreign minister instead.

On Wednesday Xi reaffirmed Beijing’s support for Moscow in a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, vowing to deepen strategic coordination against external interference and safeguard “regional tranquility and stability.”

Meanwhile, Xi and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev jointly opened a new route of China-Europe transport network that goes through the Caspian Sea. Xi also pledged to speed up building a new railway project between China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan when he met with the two countries’ presidents ahead of the summit.

