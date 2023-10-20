(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Vietnam not to forget the roots of the friendship between the two Communist countries during a meeting with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong in Beijing.

“In the face of the ever-changing international situation and arduous domestic development tasks, the two countries should not forget the original intention of traditional friendship,” states a readout of the meeting posted by Chinese state-media outlet Xinhua.

The Southeast Asian nation has expanded ties with various countries this year, including the US, as it re-balances its posture abroad and seeks new foreign investment. During a trip to the one-party state last month, President Joe Biden hailed closer ties with its former foe.

During Biden’s visit, Vietnam formally upgraded diplomatic ties between the two countries to a “comprehensive strategic partnership,” the highest level and the one it uses for China and India.

Russian President Vladimir Putin this week accepted an invitation from Thuong to visit the Southeast Asian country “soon.” Reuters reported earlier this month that Chinese and Vietnamese officials were preparing for a possible Xi visit to Hanoi at the end of October or in early November. There was no mention of such a trip in the readout.

Thuong, in a meeting Thursday with Xi’s chief of staff Cai Qi, affirmed that Vietnam and China are close neighbors with similar “political institutions, development paths and goals of building socialism,” according to a statement on Vietnam’s government website. Vietnam’s Communist Party, its government and people “attach great importance to consolidating and developing the comprehensive strategic partnership with China.”

--With assistance from Xiao Zibang and Nguyen Xuan Quynh.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.