(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping made a high-profile visit to an elderly-care facility in a province bordering Beijing, highlighting the government’s campaign to ensure more people enjoy economic well-being after decades of rapid growth.

Xi toured the government-run organization in Chengde, in the northern province of Hebei, on Tuesday, the official Xinhua News agency reported. The facility provides services to elderly people who are still living in their own homes, it added.

See: Xi Doubles Mentions of ‘Common Prosperity,’ Warning China’s Rich

The move comes as Xi’s administration ramps up its use of the slogan “common prosperity,” signaling a shift in economic policy that aims to see the middle class enjoy more of the fruits of the nation’s economic gains.

China is also dealing with a massive demographic challenge given a rapidly aging population. The government said in late May that couples would be allowed to have a third child, a change that officially became law on Aug. 20.

Xi’s trip to Chengde, about 230km northeast of Beijing, also included a visit to a tree farm, during which he called on officials to do more to protect the environment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.